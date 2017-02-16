A mudslide has closed the westbound lanes of the Maple Valley Highway in Renton Thursday morning. (KING/Alex Rozier)

Two mudslides closed the westbound lanes of the Maple Valley Highway around 140th Way SE in Renton. Thursday morning. Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.

Transportation and city officials say the lanes will be closed at least through noon while crews clean up the road and stabilize the hill.

Drive Times | Download Seattle Traffic App | Traffic cams

Update: MVH WB closed to all traffic into the city for 3-5 hours, One EB lane around slide is open. Crews removing debris; GeoTEch on site pic.twitter.com/rVZM6Oj5rR — City of Renton (@CityofRenton) February 16, 2017

You can see more of the landslide here. @CityofRenton pic.twitter.com/F3asLhJW5P — Renton EM (@RentonEM) February 16, 2017

Landslide on Maple Valley Hwy by Classics Bar. @CityofRenton Public Works crews shutting down MVH at 140th, Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/A5WHkFUfmO — City of Renton (@CityofRenton) February 16, 2017

Here's a look at the Renton slide. Covering the westbound lanes of the Maple Valley Highway near 405 by Classics Bar. pic.twitter.com/s59FbJWzt5 — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) February 16, 2017

Luckily no one was hurt here in Renton. Estimate of 3-6 hours before they re-open Maple Valley Highway westbound at 140th. pic.twitter.com/ibXiK7Wqmu — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) February 16, 2017

This is actually a 2nd slide 50 feet from the 1st one.A Renton PD officer monitoring first slide had to get out of the way when 2nd one hit! pic.twitter.com/UGH3qwMrLW — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) February 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING