Two mudslides closed the westbound lanes of the Maple Valley Highway around 140th Way SE in Renton. Thursday morning. Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.
Transportation and city officials say the lanes will be closed at least through noon while crews clean up the road and stabilize the hill.
Drive Times | Download Seattle Traffic App | Traffic cams
Update: MVH WB closed to all traffic into the city for 3-5 hours, One EB lane around slide is open. Crews removing debris; GeoTEch on site pic.twitter.com/rVZM6Oj5rR— City of Renton (@CityofRenton) February 16, 2017
You can see more of the landslide here. @CityofRenton pic.twitter.com/F3asLhJW5P— Renton EM (@RentonEM) February 16, 2017
Landslide on Maple Valley Hwy by Classics Bar. @CityofRenton Public Works crews shutting down MVH at 140th, Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/A5WHkFUfmO— City of Renton (@CityofRenton) February 16, 2017
Here's a look at the Renton slide. Covering the westbound lanes of the Maple Valley Highway near 405 by Classics Bar. pic.twitter.com/s59FbJWzt5— Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) February 16, 2017
Luckily no one was hurt here in Renton. Estimate of 3-6 hours before they re-open Maple Valley Highway westbound at 140th. pic.twitter.com/ibXiK7Wqmu— Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) February 16, 2017
This is actually a 2nd slide 50 feet from the 1st one.A Renton PD officer monitoring first slide had to get out of the way when 2nd one hit! pic.twitter.com/UGH3qwMrLW— Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) February 16, 2017
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs