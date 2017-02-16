NWCN
Mudslides close westbound lanes of Maple Valley Highway

KING 11:21 AM. PST February 16, 2017

Two mudslides closed the westbound lanes of the Maple Valley Highway around 140th Way SE in Renton. Thursday morning. Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.

Transportation and city officials say the lanes will be closed at least through noon while crews clean up the road and stabilize the hill.

