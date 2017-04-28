Mountain snowpack highest since 2006

Hydrologists with the NCRS went up to Mores Creek Summit Friday to measure the snowpack. (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

The last time we had this much snowpack still left in the Boise mountains at the end of April was in 2006. Some places still having as much as six feet of snow on the ground.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service conducted their monthly snow survey at Mores Creek Summit Friday morning.

There are some bare spots showing on the hillside where the winter snow has begun to melt. And although the snow is melting, hydrologists say we are still 128% above normal for this time of year.

Since January, Ron Abramovich and a team of water experts have come up once a month to Mores Creek Summit to measure the depth of snow, snow density and water content.

Over the course of the last month, Abramovich says the snow in this area has been melting at just about an inch per day.

Currently, there's still about 60 to 70 inches of snow on Mores Creek Summit, with about half of that in water content.

“It all depends on temperatures in May,” said Abramovich. “So if we warm up, we start losing an inch a water a day, it's going to take 30 days to get rid of it, but we know we're not going to melt that fast, and then by late May or early June we'll be losing an inch and half or more. So the higher sites like Trinity and Atlanta, they have 60 inches of water waiting to melt. So one inch a day, that's going to be water pouring from the snowpack for 60 days straight, and so there's a lot of snow to melt this year."

You never know what next year could bring, that's why hydrologists say the one good thing about having this much water is the possible carryover into reservoirs, which can help with the water supply for next year should it be a dry winter in 2017.

Abramovich says the best case scenario would be for a gradual snow melt, which would mean higher temperatures during the day, but below freezing temperatures during the night.

