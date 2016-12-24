Mountain Home woman killed in collision with truck on I-84

A crash on Interstate 84 near Hammett has killed a Mountain Home woman.

It happened at about 7:30 Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police say Agnes Silkett, 67, of Mountain Home was driving west on I-84 in a 2009 Kia Spectra when the car went off the roadway at milepost 112.

The car went off the left shoulder, through the median, and onto the eastbound lanes of I-84, where the car struck a commercial truck driven by Anthony Crivello, 48, of Gresham, Oregon.

Silkett's car came to rest in the median, and Crivello's truck came to rest on the right shoulder.

Silkett died at the scene of the crash.

Police say both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

