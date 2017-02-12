Motorcyclist killed in crash near New Plymouth

Idaho State Police (Photo: KTVB)

NEW PLYMOUTH - A 33-year-old Ontario man died on Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck, Idaho State Police said.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Southwest 2nd Avenue.

According to investigators, Brandon Schon was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle east on U.S. 30 when a Ford pickup driven by 77-year-old Henry Guilford of Payette made a left turn, and crossed the road in front of Schon, who slammed into the side of Guilford's truck.

Schon was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The highway was blocked for about three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

