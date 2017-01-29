More protests planned Sunday at Portland International Airport

Protesters walk through Portland International Airport on Saturday. A group of protesters plans to march at PDX again Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. (Photo: Art Edwards / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley will join others in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration ban at Portland International Airport on Sunday.

Sunday's protest, called the NO BAN NO WALL march on the event's Facebook page, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. at the Portland airport.

The group's Facebook page said the protest is to "join us for a show of solidarity against racist and ethnic travel bans. A commitment to non-violence and a willingness to be counted is essential." Currently, there are 311 people who have committed to attending.

Merkley, in a tweet, invited citizens to join him "in the fight to uphold our core values of liberty and justice for ALL."

Protesting at #PDX airport at 2pm PT. Join me in the fight to uphold our core values of liberty and justice for ALL. https://t.co/4dyaZyvMjZ — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 29, 2017

Oregon Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D) also tweeted she would attend the march.

Heading to @flypdx to join protest! — Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) January 29, 2017

Portland's Resistance leader Gregory McKelvey tweeted Sunday morning he would be in attendance.

Airport today. 2 PM. I'll see you there. pic.twitter.com/HuASaW1E8A — Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) January 29, 2017

This will mark the second day of protests at the Portland airport in opposition to President Trump's executive order banning legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Mulsim-majority nations from entering the United States for at least 90 days.

RELATED: Protesters at PDX celebrate judge's ruling on Trump executive order

KGW