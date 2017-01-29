Moose falls through window well into basement of Hailey home

A homeowner got a surprise when a moose fell through a windown well and into the basement of a Hailey home. (Photo: Blaine County Sheriff's Office)

HAILEY - A Hailey homeowner got quite the surprise Saturday night when a moose fell through a window well and into the basement of a house.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the moose standing in the basement. The post says police, deputies and officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded to the home.

In the photo, it appears that a couch and other furniture were used to possibly block the moose from going into other parts of the home.

KTVB has reached out to the sheriff's office to find out exactly how they removed the moose from the basement.

The sheriff's office says deep snow across the region has brought wildlife into town and close to homes looking for food.

