Mistakes to avoid to prevent frozen pipes

Cloverdale Plumbing Company receives overload of phone calls regarding frozen pipes.

With all the snow, ice, and below-freezing temperatures, many working for Cloverdale Plumbing Company have been working around the clock thawing pipes underneath houses.

"It's been extremely busy," said Galen McCoy, an estimator with Cloverdale Plumbing. "A lot of people love having their water and they love the amenities and they kind of panic without it. It's feast or famine - and right now we're feasting."

From frozen pipes, to frozen roof drains, Cloverdale plumbers are doing it all.

McCoy says the biggest mistake he sees is when homeowners leave their garage door open, which is where a lot of people have water softener tanks.

"That gets frozen and all of the sudden they have no water," said McCoy.

In many cases, the culprit is open foundation vents.

"This one has a cinderblock, a decorative cinderblock with the holes going through there," said McCoy. "The cold air is blowing right inside and it's getting the water lines frozen."

During the summer months, wind blowing through the vents is actually OK because it keeps the moisture down in crawl spaces.

"But in the wintertime you want to trap the heat," said McCoy. "So we're going to give the homeowner the option to close these off."

McCoy says in order to close those vents, they use insulation, foam or a piece of plywood.

"Typical houses will have a metal grate and on the center you'll have a little flap in there," MCCoy said.

If you don't have a metal grate, you can help yourself by covering the vents on your own.

"Homeowners can definitely do that themselves," said McCoy. "Handiwork can save lots of money. Just close it off some way or another, every little bit helps."

Galen says insulation is key in these situations. One way to prevent frozen pipes is making sure you never turn your heat all the way off. If you're leaving to go out of town, you can turn it down.

Turning it completely off could lead to a major headache later on and a dent in your wallet.

