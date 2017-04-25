Holly Lester (Photo: Hood River Police)

UPDATE: A woman who had been missing since March 15 was found dead in the Columbia River, near the town of Hood River, on the evening of April 24.

An investigation into the death of Holly Lester, 27, is ongoing, the Hood River Police Department said. A statement on cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and autopsy results.

***



HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Police are looking for a Seattle woman who was last seen in Hood River on March 15, nearly two weeks ago.

Holly Lester, 27, has spent the last several months hitchhiking with her boyfriend. Together they were trying to get to the Olympia-Seattle area via Portland to be with family and friends, according to Hood River police.

On March 15, Lester traveled to Hood River from the Portland area with her boyfriend and another man in a burgundy van, police said. She was last seen near a Hood River Safeway at 7:30 p.m. that day.

Lester is about 5-foot-2 with curly brown hair and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black Carhartt style jacket, a black long-sleeve dress, a bright colored scarf, black pants, oversized boots, and blue glasses.

Anyone with information on Lester’s whereabouts should call Hood River police at 541-387-5257.

KGW