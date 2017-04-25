Missing Meridian man's pickup found after not arriving at work

Mark Rose (Photo: Meridian police)

MERIDIAN - Police asked for the public's help Tuesday night to help find a Meridian man whose pickup was found along the Boise River after he didn't show up for work on Monday.

Meridian police said Mark Allen Rose, 55, left for his job in Nampa at around 6 a.m. - but he never arrived.

Relative called police at around 11 a.m., worried about him not arriving at work - and concerned because he suffers from depression.

Police issued an alert for Rose and his gray 2004 Chevrolet pickup with plate number 1A8005X.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office notified Meridian police at around 1 p.m. after finding the pickup at a sportsman's access along the Boise River at 21319 Midland Boulevard.

A sheriff's office tracking dog lost the scent after a short time.

Rose is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khakis, a gray shirt and a blue fleece jacket.

If you have any information or had any contact with Rose on Monday, you're asked to call Meridian police at 888-6678.

