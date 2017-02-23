Nampa police put out a call Thursday to find the owners of two lost, Snuggie-wearing goats. (Photo: Nampa police)

NAMPA - Hey, goats need to stay warm too.

Two of them - wearing Snuggies - were found Thursday by Nampa police.

The lost goats were found at Lake Lowell Avenue and South Midland Boulevard.

Police put the word out their owners that the goats are safe and are at the West Valley Humane Society shelter in Caldwell.

The shelter is at 5801 Graye Lane and can be reached at 208-455-5920.

KTVB