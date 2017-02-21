Memorial service set for teen found dead in Nampa creek

NAMPA - A memorial service has been set for a Nampa teen whose body was found in a creek earlier this month.

The service for Sage Thompson will get under way at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, at the Nampa Civic Center.

Thompson, 18, was reported missing back in October. Over the next couple months, missing person posters appeared around the valley, including on billboards along Interstate 84. A $10,000 reward was also offered for information leading to the teen's location.

Thompson's body was pulled from Mason Creek, just south of I-84 in Nampa, on Feb. 8.

In an obituary, Thompson's family said the teen was always active and enjoyed a variety of activities including playing guitar and mandolin, hunting and fishing, skateboarding, and performing magic.

"Sage was happiest surrounded by family and friends, he was quick witted, friendly, kind hearted, funny, optimistic, and generous to a fault," the obituary reads.

The circumstances surrounding Thompson's death remain a mystery. Police said at the time that the disappearance and death are under investigation. A cause of death has not been released.

KTVB has reached out to Nampa police and the Canyon County coroner for more information on the investigation.

KTVB