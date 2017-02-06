Melting snow damages school in New Meadows

The Meadows Valley School is seeing a lot of damage from water and ice. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

It’s been a hard winter for many and the effects are getting worse for some as the weather starts to warm up.

Meadows Valley School in New Meadows was closed Monday after being hit hard with a series of weather-related problems: everything from power outages to pipes bursting.

“If you look at this wall you can see where this waters come down the wall from above,” Superintendent Mike Howard said. “You can also see some spots on the ceiling where we had some problems.”

As the water seeps in it stains class walls, damages floors and leaves some ceiling tiles crumbling.

“You can see these tiles here. I think if you poked a finger up here that that whole piece might come [down],” Howard said.

Some rooms are worse than others, unusable to hold class. Trash cans catch the water and other efforts have been taken in an attempt to prevent additional damage, but Howard said the bigger concerns are health related.

“It's the long-term issues. When that ceiling material gets wet then that's cause for mold to grow,” he said.

A disaster cleanup firm is helping the school assess the situation to plan from there.

“I'm sure there will be a cost,” Howard said. “By the time you take care of the people that have come to help, today was a volunteer effort.”

About 25 volunteers are working to get as much ice off the roof as possible and cleaning out classrooms to save what they can as the weather warms up.

“I've been here since 1980,” Howard said. “It's been wonderful ever since because they [the community] do come together when you need them. You just have to ask and they'll come together to help, and today was a perfect example of that.”

Meadows Valley School will be open Tuesday. The classrooms with damage will not be in use and the cleanup will continue.

Copyright 2016 KTVB