Mayor's accuser questions police incident at his home last June

The plaintiff's attorneys in the sex abuse lawsuit against Mayor Ed Murray filed a new subpoena in the case Monday. It involves an alleged disturbance at the mayor's private home last year, which the plaintiff’s attorneys claim shows evidence of a cover-up.

According to a new filing by attorneys for Delvonn Heckard, who is accusing Murray of child sex abuse, the night of June 24, 2016, before the city’s Pride parade, Seattle Police responded to a priority one call to his home.

The subpoena was for Maggie Thompson, who is the mayor’s operations manager, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The filing includes screenshots from what appeared to be a computer assisted dispatch, also known as CAD, of that particular call, which involved Seattle Police Chief O'Toole.

The text from the CAD reads "Per Chief O'Toole -mayor called chief, said needs police asap as unk person was on his front door."

The subpoena goes on to say "...officers arrived on scene to find a shirtless man in the front yard of the Mayor's home. Officers asked the man to leave and was informed that he would, but needed to retrieve his items from within the Mayor's home."

The report makes no reference of the mayor's husband.

“I don't know where this came from,” the mayor said when asked about the incident at a Monday conference on school transportation.

Murray said he did not remember the incident, but he did say events like this are not unusual for his position.

“It happens to whoever the mayor is,” he said. “My predecessor has had bricks thrown through his window. We have had incidents where people have entered my house.”

Eight officers are listed in the CAD as responding to the incident. A priority one call has the highest urgency call.



But despite calling SPD and searching online on the department’s website, we could not find an incident report.

Tonight we've learned one does not exist.

After a SPD spokesperson initially told us the detective had “locked the case file,” Seattle Police issued a statement late Monday stating the "call was cleared" -- "assistance rendered" -- so none of the officers wrote a report.



Also on Monday evening, a statement came from Mayor Murray and five close political allies who claim to have been at the house with him that night. The group said they were celebrating “…a successful Human Rights Campaign event … with a glass of wine ....”



"At one point, we were interrupted by a knock at the front door. Two people, a man and woman, both wearing shirts, requested to use the bathroom and the phone."



The couple became “slightly pushy” but the group turned the couple away.



"Mayor Murray, out of an abundance of caution, reported the incident to the Seattle Police Department, as is standard practice."



The statement did not explain why the mayor did not recall the event during the Monday press conference, or why he called the chief, as indicated in the CAD.

Heckard's attorneys said this case points to a cover up and an issue with transparency and truthfulness.

“As the Mayor's campaign manager, Ms Thompson's conversations with the mayor regarding at least two prior sexual abuse allegations -- and our client's allegations -- are discoverable,” Kays wrote.

“The statement issued by the Mayor's spokesperson does not line up factually with the CAD,” she continued.

The mayor's personal spokesperson, Jeff Reading, called the subpoena "unfounded rumor being peddled as fact."

