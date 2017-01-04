Man faces attempted murder after 3 people struck by car in Salem

Police lights during the day (generic image) (Photo: m-gucci)

SALEM, Ore. -- An early morning altercation outside a Fred Meyer in Salem resulted in three people being hit by a car on New Year's morning.

One of the victims, 51-year-old Selma Musser, sustained critical injuries when she was hit and was taken by ambulance to Salem hospital. Two others, 22-year-old Christopher Musser Jr. and 22-year-old Armondo Perez, suffered less serious injuries. All of the victims live in Salem. Police said they have all been released from the hospital.

Salem Police said the disturbance started at the Shack Bar & Grill at 2865 Liberty Street NE at about 2:15 a.m. and moved over to the parking lot of Fred Meyer at 2855 Broadway Street NE.

At Fred Meyer, one of the people in the fight got into a dark sedan, circled the crowd a few times and then drove through the group of people, hitting three.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Logan Alphonso Boucher of Salem. Police arrested Boucher on Tuesday evening and charged him with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault and reckless driving. Police said he will also be charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Detectives are still looking for the car involved in the crash. It is a black 2005 Audi A4, and it may have damage to the front section and windshield areas.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 503-588-6123.

