Many in Oregon living in fear as ICE raids increase across US

PORTLAND, Ore. -- As federal immigration agents step efforts to detain undocumented residents across the country, the fear of deportation has spread to Oregon.

“We have families who are fearful of being separated from their children,” said Maria Caballero Rubio of Centro Cultural in Cornelius, a walk-in service center in Cornelius. “Many of them are not sending their kids to school.”

Caballero Rubio said the center usually sees around 40 people showing up every day for help, but since January that number has dropped by half.

“Many people are worried that their children will wind up in foster care,” she said. She said immigration lawyers have helped put together a packet with paperwork laying out who will take care of their children if the parents are deported.

Voz Workers’ Rights Education Project in Northeast Portland matches day laborers with those looking to hire them. Romeo Sosa said they still see 50-120 people every day looking for work, but that those who come are also fearful, but they have no choice but to show up.

“People, they need to work to feed their families,” said Sosa. “There’s fear, but it’s not an option to not do anything.”

Sosa said his group has been inspired by a diverse show of support from the community.

“Muslim groups and LGBT have helped us,” he said.

There have been no large scale roundups in the Portland metro area by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, but Hispanic advocates say many believe those efforts could come any day.

Trump Administration officials have said the focus of deportation efforts will be on those who have committed crimes in the U.S.

