Man wounded by gunfire at SE Portland business has died

Police at the scene of the shooting. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man shot and wounded Monday afternoon during a confrontation with a Southeast Portland business owner has died, police said.

The business owner, 47, called 911 to report the shooting, according to Sgt. Pete Simpson with Portland Police. He cooperated with the investigation and surrendered his handgun.

The shooting occurred at Golden Key Insurance, 5821 S.E. 82nd Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Detectives learned that the 32-year-old man entered the insurance agency and confronted the business owner and his wife about some missing personal property from the front of the business.

The man left. but when the business owner went outside shortly afterward, he confronted him again in the parking lot.

Simpson said the man attacked the business owner, who was armed with a handgun. The business owner shot the man, who ran away, then collapsed in the middle of 82nd Avenue.

"It was like a firecracker going off. We didn't know what it was until we saw a guy running out of the building," said Bob Ellis, who saw the victim collapse. "Before you know it, he's running hurt. It was scary for a minute, you didn't know what was going on."

The business owner has not been arrested. The case will be presented to a Multnomah County Grand Jury once the investigation is complete.

Police closed Southeast 82nd Avenue between Foster Road and Woodstock Boulevard to conduct their investigation. The street was reopened just after 9 p.m.

KGW