Man killed, woman injured in rollover crash on Kerby Ave. exit

A man was killed and woman injured in a crash on the Kerby Avenue off-ramp from I-405 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – One person was killed and another injured in a rollover crash in Portland Tuesday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The crash occurred on the North Kerby Avenue off-ramp from northbound Interstate 405 shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The driver was a man in his 30s and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Rick Chatman of Portland Fire & Rescue.

A woman in her 20s was a passenger in the car. She was hospitalized with traumatic injuries, Chatman said.

The Kerby Avenue on-and-off-ramps with I-405 were temporarily closed.

KGW