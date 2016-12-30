NWCN
Close

Man hospitalized after fireworks accident in McCall

KTVB , KTVB 1:45 PM. PST December 30, 2016

MCCALL -- A 40-year-old man was airlifted to a Boise hospital after he was injured in a fireworks accident Thursday night.

McCall fire officials say the incident happened at a home at 301 Rio Vista Boulevard. The man's hand was injured when a mortar exploded, according to the fire department.

He was taken first to a nearby hospital, then transferred to Boise. The injury is not life-threatening, according to fire officials. 

Copyright 2016 KTVB


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories