Man hit and killed by box truck on North Interstate Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man was hit and killed by a box truck Monday morning in the 7600 block of North Interstate Avenue.
Northbound Interstate Avenue will be closed for several hours while police conduct a crash investigation. Southbound Interstate Avenue and MAX traffic has not been affected.
Portland police reported that the man may have been riding a bicycle when he was hit. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
