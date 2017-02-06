Man hit and killed by box truck on North Interstate Avenue

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man was hit and killed by a box truck Monday morning in the 7600 block of North Interstate Avenue.

Northbound Interstate Avenue will be closed for several hours while police conduct a crash investigation. Southbound Interstate Avenue and MAX traffic has not been affected.

Portland police reported that the man may have been riding a bicycle when he was hit. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

KGW