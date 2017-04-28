Man dragged trying to keep thief from stealing truck

Utlity pole sheared off by stolen pickup truck, knocked out power in area.

MOLALLA , Ore. – A man who saw his truck being stolen ran after it, grabbed onto the suspect, and was dragged through a parking lot and a ditch before he let go.

Jeff Smith then jumped into a friend’s car that had been rear ended by the fleeing truck thief, and they gave chase.

The incident started with a 1996 GMC Yukon, stolen from the town of Donald, in Marion County. The vehicle crashed on a rural road outside Molalla later Tuesday afternoon. Molalla police believe 23-year-old Eric Scott Potter left the Yukon behind and got a ride into town.

At the Toad’s Market and Astro gas station, Smith said Potter stole his Dodge pickup truck. The 27-year-old had run into the market to buy a soda and left the keys in the truck. When he saw Potter starting to drive away, he ran after him, opened the truck door and grabbed on to him, with one thought on his mind:

“I want my truck back. it’s my truck. It’s the only vehicle I have left to get to and from work, I got $800 of my work gear in the bed of the truck, so without all of that there’s no work,” said Smith.

Smith held on as long as he could, and after being dragged along, was fortunate to come away with only minor injuries, but without his truck. It ended up crashing into a utility pole in downtown Molalla. Smith saw it happen.

“It was extremely crazy; when he hit the telephone pole I was honestly hoping that the truck was dead and it stopped right there,” said Smith.

But the driver took off and continued on. Within a few hours, the truck was recovered outside of the city. Police found Potter hiding in a barn nearby. He was arrested and lodged in the Clackamas County Jail.

Smith says he will never leave his keys in the vehicle again.

