Man accused of lying to detectives involved in organization for police accountability

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The man at the center of a deadly boat collision that killed three people on Lake Coeur d’Alene last summer is, as it turns out, involved with an organization that emphasizes police accountability.

Dennis Magner was driving his boat when he stuck a parked boat that had three people on board last July, according to authorities. Magner has not been charged with a crime in the crash, but on Monday, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said they were submitting the results of the investigation to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor is now considering criminal charges in the case.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Magner and three of his passengers initially provided false information about who was driving the boat at the time of the crash.

When it became public knowledge that three people were presumed drowned, some of those passengers recanted their stories and said Magner had been driving at the time of the crash.

Magner is on the board of the Spokane Center for Justice, an organization that emphasizes police accountability.

The Center for Justice describes itself as advocating for a just and equitable Spokane. Its activities include supporting independent civilian oversight of police and law enforcement transparency. The Center also represented the family of Otto Zehm in a civil lawsuit against the City of Spokane.

Monday night, KREM 2 sent an email to the Center for Justice asking if Magner was still on the board. Tuesday morning, we called and left a message with the group’s executive director to ask the same question. We are still waiting on a response.

According to his biography with the Center for Justice, Magner is an ad man. He is best known for founding a Spokane-based marketing agency, Magner-Sanborn.

The ad agency could eventually open offices in Seattle and Southern California, but the ad agency’s most notable moment came in 2010.

Magner-Sanborn created Super Bowl ads for Flo-Tv. Last year, the agency changed its name to Chapter and Verse, and it is not clear if Magner is still involved. In 2015, Magner became the chief marketing officer for 360fly, a small 360-degree view camera company.

360fly said Magner is no longer with the company. According to Magner’s biography, he is now focused on being a father and authoring a screenplay.

The Kootenai County Prosecutor has not yet said whether Magner, or the other three passengers on his boat who admitted to misleading detectives, will face charges.

A woman in Spokane County, Katie Rafter, 36, was charged Tuesday after being accused of stealing $14,000 from a fundraiser that was meant to go to the families of two of the victims.

Justin Honken, Justin Luhr and Caitlin Breeze lost their lives in the crash. Their bodies were found later by a dive and sonar team.

KREM