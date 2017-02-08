Man, 75, reported missing after not picking up wife at Portland hospital

Ronald Austin (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 75-year-old man who was supposed to pick up his wife at a Portland hospital Wednesday morning.

Police believe Ronald Austin left the Silver Cloud Inn on Northwest Vaughn Street at about 5 a.m. He was supposed to pick up his wife at Good Samaritan Hospital on Northwest 23rd Avenue but he never showed up. Austin and his wife live in Hammond on the north Oregon Coast.

Austin was described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pound white man. He may be driving a white 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup with a canopy and Oregon license plate 936CQZ.

Austin doesn’t have any known medical issues but his family said it’s out of his character to be goone so long without being in contact with someone.

Anyone who sees Austin or his pickup should call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information should contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.

KGW