Damage to a Sound Transit train after a vehicle collided with it in SODO. Photo: Natalie Swaby / KING. (Photo: KING)

A major collision involving an SUV and a train closed roads in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officials responded to an incident on South Holgate Street at 6th Avenue South near the train tracks about 8:30 p.m.

The driver of a Chevy Tahoe was traveling at a high speed, went around a vehicle stopped at the crossing, and hit the train, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Passengers said the vehicle collided with the Sound Transit train in a spot where luggage and bikes are stored. There were no seats at the spot of the crash.

Passenger said vehicle collided with train in a spot where luggage and bikes are stored, no seats. He says no serious injuries aboard train pic.twitter.com/8FHs8k0ul5 — Natalie Swaby (@NSwabyKing5) February 22, 2017

Minor injuries were reported.

Expect road closures for east/west streets, and take alternate routes.

Link light rail service is temporarily blocked in both directions at South Holgate due to police activity. Service is operating from Angle Lake Station to Beacon Hill Station and from University of Washington to Stadium Station. A bus bridge is in place between Stadium station and Beacon Hill station.

Collision involving a vehicle and a train near 6th and Holgate in Seattle. Working to get more info pic.twitter.com/ngBbcB8RGB — Natalie Swaby (@NSwabyKing5) February 22, 2017

More damage from vehicle/train collision near 6th and Holgate pic.twitter.com/1PHlVaRCHY — Natalie Swaby (@NSwabyKing5) February 22, 2017

