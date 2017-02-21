Low-income students would benefit from 'Promise' of tuition-free college

The Washington Promise program would initially pay for a free year of credits for low-income students who attend community or technical colleges. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Despite so much attention on K-12 funding for schools this legislative session, one bill would give certain students a tuition-free 13th year.

The Washington Promise program would initially pay for a free year of credits for low-income students who attend community or technical colleges.

Eventually, the program would pay for two years of schooling for low and middle-income students. The proposal is based on the 13th Year Promise Scholarship at South Seattle College.

Since 2008 the college has offered a free year of class for low-income students who graduate from one of three Seattle partner high schools: Chief Sealth, Cleveland, and Rainier Beach.

Monica Elenes, a 2015 graduate of from Cleveland High School, doubts she would have attended college without the program.

“Nobody around me went to college,” said Elenes, who hopes to transfer to Gonzaga in the fall to study political science and pre-law.

Elenes said she likely would have taken a minimum wage job had she not been able to take advantage of the program which, in addition to a tuition-free year, also includes counseling.

She said for many low-income students, college isn’t something they think about after high school.

“We’ll just put that on the backburner until I can save enough, and then I’ll go back, but the reality is most don’t come back,” said Elenes.

“Opening the door to our state’s community colleges with a year of free tuition for recent low-income grads puts the dream of higher education in reach,” said Rep. Gary Pollet, D-Seattle, the prime sponsor of the bill which passed out of the House.

Rep. Jeff Holy, R-Cheney, opposes the bill.

He said it is a good approach to increasing access to college, but said it would divert funding from other financial assistance programs.



