Long-term closures, traffic disruptions coming to Denny Way

SEATTLE – It's a store with a little bit of everything.

"Water bottles, coolers, and thermometers," said Eileen Hood, as she walks through the building on Pontius Avenue North, "Hats, scarves, head coverings too."

This store is like no other. Its clients are patients too.

"The first thing that gets them in the door, when they need something to do, when they're told they're going to lose their hair in a couple of weeks," said Hood, who co-manages 'Shine', a store for patients at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

It also has one heck of a view.

"I see a lot of construction happening across the street," said Hood, as she gazes out the massive window that runs parallel to one of the biggest construction projects in Seattle.

City Light is building the new Denny Substation, the first project of its kind in 30 years in the city. However, the two yearlong project has left a maze or road closures, and it's about to get even more complicated.

Starting Sunday there will be major closures of the roadway, which runs adjacent to the project.

"We're going to trench across Denny," said Scott Thomsen of City Light. "There will be constant traffic, trucks going in and out of here."

That will occur until about mid-September. Later in the fall, there will be 24-hour lane reductions on Denny, which is a main East-West corridor connecting South Lake Union, Downtown, and Lower Queen Anne with Interstate 5.

"We hope they will be patient with us to get this work done," said Thomsen. "It's something we need in one of the fastest growing cities in the country."

The store abuts the project, and the roads around it are all already torn up.

Hood said patients have had difficulty getting to the store, and sales are down. She said Shine is offering up free parking for anyone willing to navigate the construction maze. Thomsen said City Light may also be able to help subsidize other situations, where parking has been disrupted.

Truth be told, the issues seem minimal compared to those of the customers frequenting Shine.

Perhaps it is why Hood is trying to stay positive.

"I do look forward to a new substation, because they promised it’s going to be park-like, and it will attract people to our front door," she said. "No Progress without Pain, right?"

Closure information

Weekdays 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Both westbound lanes of Denny Way will be closed from Stewart Street to Minor Avenue N

Weekends 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Both westbound lanes of Denny Way will be closed from Stewart Street to Minor Avenue N

