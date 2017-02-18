Local veterans snowshoe to soothe wounds of war

MOUNT RAINIER -- They are soldiers, sailors, marines and strangers.

None of the veterans on the snowshoe outing Saturday had ever met before, but they all wanted to spend the day together.

"It makes you feel like you're not alone," said Adam Besser, who served for eight years in the Army. "Just being able to communicate with other veterans in the local area has really helped on a therapeutic level."

The group is snowshoeing for eight or so miles along the trails at Mount Rainier National Park.

The event was organized by the Wounded Warrior Project, which connects veterans with each other to help them deal with stress and wounds together.

"They can link up with other warriors and feel that sense of comfort because there's that shared sense of camaraderie and culture," said Lee Baleme.

"People who've been through rough times in life harness stress in different ways. Some people go to gym, play computer games, watch TV. This is stuff like I love doing," said Besser.

