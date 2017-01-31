Local lawmakers respond to President Trump's SCOTUS nomination

NORTHWEST – President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday. Following the President’s nomination, several Washington and Idaho lawmakers shared mixed emotions on his choice. While many applauded the President, others were not as thrilled.

Rep. Raúl Labrador, R-Idaho:

“I am pleased with President Trump’s nomination of Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. I hope that Judge Gorsuch will uphold conservative principles and honor the Constitution, continuing in the legacy of Justice Scalia. I am gratified that the President kept his promise to choose from the list he provided before the election and congratulate him on a stellar pick."

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho:

“Judge Gorsuch has a strong background of legal experience and knowledge. I congratulate him on this high honor. I take seriously my constitutional responsibility to thoroughly review this nomination. As that review is conducted, I have long said that our next justice must look first and foremost to the Constitution for guidance in all legal matters. I look forward to meeting with Judge Gorsuch during the confirmation process and learning more about his judicial philosophy.”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington:

“Seeing the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s wife in the room tonight was a reminder of what a great loss his passing was for their family, and for our country. Filling Justice Scalia’s shoes will be no easy feat, but if anyone is up to the challenge, it’s Judge Gorsuch. Not one to be swayed by political whims, Judge Gorsuch understands the importance of limiting federal power and preserving the people’s voice. He is a guardian of the Constitution, and this is a win for those who value our separation of powers and representative government. President Trump promised a ‘truly great’ choice for the Supreme Court, and he followed through. I encourage our Senate colleagues to quickly confirm Justice Gorsuch."

Rep. Patty Murray, D-Washington:

“In his first days in office, President Trump has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law, for the Constitution, and for American values. From his abhorrent and un-American ban on Muslim refugees and immigrants, to his firing of an acting Attorney General who stood up and told him the truth—he has made it clear that he doesn’t just think he is above the law, he has at times shown true disdain for it. With so much chaos in the Administration and so many questions surrounding this President’s commitment to the rule of law and the separation of powers—I have serious concerns about moving forward with a Supreme Court nomination at this time and will be joining with those pushing back against jamming this nominee through or rushing a confirmation in any way. I am hoping that President Trump pulls back from this chaos and makes it clear that he is truly committed to the rule of law and an independent justice system and judiciary. When and if the time is right, I will evaluate this nominee using the standards I have long used when it comes to Supreme Court nominees—and I would certainly start my process with deep concerns about whether this nominee would be someone who would protect our Constitutional rights and liberties and would respect critical precedents on issues like privacy, workers’ rights, protecting women’s access to health care and upholding Roe v. Wade, and more.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington:

“President Trump’s relentless assaults on our rights and civil liberties continued tonight with the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. From undermining workers’ rights to attacking women’s reproductive health, Judge Gorsuch has rubber stamped the far-right agenda his entire career. I’m deeply concerned about what the placement of Judge Gorsuch on the Supreme Court would mean for workers, women, people of color, immigrants and anyone who is worried about their constitutional rights being taken away.”

Judge Neil Gorsuch presently serves as a Judge on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. If confirmed, he will fill the vacancy created in February 2016 by the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. The confirmation hearings for Judge Gorsuch will commence on a schedule to be announced later by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

This article will be updated as more information is received.

