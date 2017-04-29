Local fire departments use donated homes for training

Firefighters from a total of nine agencies from across the Treasure Valley suited up Saturday to train for emergency situations, using three Eagle homes set for demolition.

Nick Landry with the Eagle Fire Department says a fire can double in size every 60 seconds.

"We have to get in there and we have to make things happen," Landry said. "And we have to make things happen quick."

On Saturday, firefighters worked on what's called door control, a fairly new technique.

"What we're really trying to do is compartmentalize the fire into the area it is by using doors, poking holes in the ceiling, and trying to use vertical ventilation techniques with our truck companies," Landry said.

That way, Landry says, the fire stays where it is and doesn't fill the building with smoke allowing them to search for anyone who may still be in the building.



"We want to get down on the ground and get our faces as close to the carpet as we can," Landry said. "It's often very survivable that low inside of the building."

Every step of the way, from creating an attack strategy to the boots on the ground, firefighters work together like clock work.

"Every member on a fire company is an essential member, much like any other team," Landry said. "Every member has to be able to do their job and be very proficient in what they do."

In order to do that, they need to train in real-life scenarios.

"We want our firemen to be well trained and this is a perfect opportunity to get training," said Claire Heron, who owns the land that the donated homes were built on. "If I can do anything that would give them a boost, I'm happy."

"They've had a great time knowing that we're getting such a benefit from this," Landry said. "Being able to actually see us get something from it rather than just demolish their home."

A lot of people were watching this training, so Landry used it as a teaching moment for the public as well. He says it's important for families to have an escape plan and a common meeting place in case there is a fire.

KTVB