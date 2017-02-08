LIVE at 4 p.m. - Meridian State of the City

Meridian in December (Photo: KTVB First Person / matt.heim )

Mayor Tammy de Weerd will deliver the 2017 Meridian State of the City Address Wednesday at 3:59 p.m.

"I look forward to delivering this year's address that includes major economic announcements – from the addition of an unprecedented number of new jobs in 2016 – many of which were family wage jobs, to a new business that will soon call Meridian home. There is much to celebrate in Meridian including another recognition this year as one of the best cities in the nation," said de Weerd in a news release.

City officials say the mayor's speech will highlight 2016 accomplishments and provide an overview of the city's five strategic focus areas: strategic growth, economic vibrancy, responsive government, safe, healthy and secure, and arts, culture, and recreation.

The address will be followed by the Taste of Meridian Reception. An event for attendees featuring nine local restaurants for $10.

Copyright 2016 KTVB