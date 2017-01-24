Liberty Lake man recovering after being caught in avalanche

Jacob Rabe. (Photo: Custom)

A Liberty Lake man is in critical condition after being caught in an avalanche at the Big Red Cats Ski Resort in British Columbia on January 19.

Jacob Rabe, 35, suffered fractures all over his body after being thrown nearly 700 yards.

Rabe is an avid skier. His family said he has hit the slopes since he learned to walk. Unfortunately, even years of experience for the fit doctor were no match for mother nature.

Rabe’s friend said there was no time to react. He came to rest next to a tree with only his hand above the snow.

According to his wife, Rabe was unresponsive and had to be resuscitated at the scene. He was then taken to Spokane by ambulance, which was a two-and-a-half-hour drive away.

Days after the incident, Rabe is still recovering. His injuries are severe. Family members said he has swelling of both the brain and lungs. According to family members, Rabe has been experiencing flashbacks of the avalanche. As a result, he has been abruptly sitting up in bed.

Fortunately, Rabe has shown signs of improvement. Over the weekend, he began speaking. Rabe’s family said he is a Green Bay Packers fan and even asked to watch the big game.

KREM