Close Legal Analyst and Trial Attorney Anne Bremner Anne Bremner - A Republican - is a renowned trial lawyer and legal analyst. She sizes up President Trump's potential Supreme Court nominee & says his Executive Orders are what got him elected. wsts2 8:37 AM. PST February 01, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.