Left lane campers could be fined more in Washington

SEATTLE -- Drivers who camp out in the left lane instead of passing may face a stiffer penalty if some state lawmakers have their way.

A bill being considered this session would raise the fine to from $136 to $181.

The Washington State Patrol says troopers pulled over 14,000 people for left lane camping and wrote over 2,300 tickets.

State law says you can drive in the left lane only if you are passing a slower vehicle that is on your right. Otherwise, you must stay out of the left lane.

