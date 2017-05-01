Lawyers offer free legal advice in Ada County Monday

Ada County Courthouse . (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE -- Lawyers at the Ada County Courthouse are celebrating Law Day by volunteering their time to help answer legal questions from the public.

Citizens can call in with any legal question from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 1. Lawyers with the 4th District Court are on standby to answer queries about civil or criminal law.

If a lawyer does not have the expertise to answer a caller's question, they may take down the person's number and have an expert in that area of law call them back.

The Law Day phone bank is an annual event.

To participate, call 208-209-5124, 208-209-5107 or 208-209-5194.

KTVB