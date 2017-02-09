Lawmakers push for statewide tourism program

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: kanonsky)

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Lawmakers are looking to boost tourism in Washington state.



After eliminating the state tourism office in 2011, the Legislature is considering creating a Washington Tourism Marketing Authority to fund and manage resources throughout the state. The authority made, up of tourism industry officials and legislators, is expected to deposit $5 million into its account every two-year state budget cycle by diverting a tenth of a percent of retail taxes from lodging, rental cars and restaurants.



The plan could offer a maximum of $15 million per biennium to be spent on tourism across the entire state.



A public hearing is scheduled for a Senate Bill Thursday morning. The House Bill has been referred to the Appropriations Committee.

Copyright 2017 KING