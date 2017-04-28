UI presents bowl game rings to Jace Malek's family

Rings presented to Jace Malek's family (Photo: KREM)

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho honored the family of a player who died of cancer back in 2016.

Head Coach Paul Petrino presented Jace Malek’s family with bowl game rings on Friday night. The University of Idaho went to the Potato Bowl back in December and beat Colorado State.

Malek passed away on back in February 2016 in Libby, Montana surrounded by family. The 6'3", 240 pound fullback was a star at West Valley High School and was set to play at University of Idaho. He was diagnosed with a cancerous hip tumor in January 2015 that forced him to endure a hip and leg amputation before it took his life.

Two seasons ago, the Vandal football team wore “99” stickers on their helmet. It was the number Malek wore in high school and the number the school gave Malek. Petrino honored his full-ride scholarship and made him a student-coach.

