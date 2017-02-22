Moscow City Council passes resolution welcoming all citizens

Photo of Downtown Moscow, Idaho. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Robbie Giles )

MOSCOW, Idaho --- The Moscow City Council unanimously passed a resolution that said Moscow is a “friendly” and “welcoming” community.

For the past few weeks, the City Council discussed the resolution in committee after drafting it at Mayor Bill Lambert’s request.

Officials explained the resolution is loosely based by what Boise city council passed last month.

Lambert read a portion of the resolution to the room on Tuesday night.

“The city is committed to being a friendly and diverse city where all citizens feel welcomed, safe, and able to participate and contribute to our cities economic and social life,” the resolution reads, in part. “We urge all residents of Moscow to do their part in reaching out and welcoming those who live and visit in our community.”

Lambert added that Moscow is already a diverse city and should lead the state in passing such a resolution.

“This is exactly what we are and who we are right now,” he said. “We want people to be able to prosper with whatever it is they want to do, lawfully in our town, and get along with each other.”

“It’s a human right, that’s how I see it,” Lambert said. “I’d be extremely disappointed if we had a bunch of officers zooming around town just looking for whoever looks different than the rest of us, whatever that may mean.”

Officials said at the meeting typically police in Moscow do not help search for people suspected of illegal immigration already, they simply comply when someone is already in trouble with the law.

The City Council passed the resolution unanimously.

KREM