911 service disrupted for parts of N. Idaho, Palouse

LATAH CO., Idaho --- The 911 emergency call system will be out of service for most of the day for large portions of North Idaho on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Latah County Office of the Sheriff said a large fiber optic communication line was cut north of Plummer, affecting most land line and cellular 911 service.

Whitcom 911 said Moscow, Pullman, Palouse, Garfield and surrounding areas could all be impacted.

If you cannot reach 911, emergency officials said to contact your local fire department. Latah County Sheriff's Department asked residents to call their business line at 208-882-2216 in the event of an emergency in that area.

This is a developing story and will likely be updated.

