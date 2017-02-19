A large boulder blocks a lane of Idaho 55 near Banks Sunday afternoon. ITD is warning of rock slides along the popular highway. (Photo: Sherice White-lyda)

BANKS - The Idaho Transportation Department is warning drivers to watch out of falling rocks along Idaho 55 Sunday evening. Wet weather this weekend has increased the potential for slides along central Idaho corridors.

At least one large rock did slide onto a nearby highway over the last couple days.

A KTVB viewer sent in a photo showing a boulder resting on the Banks-Lowman Road (County Highway 17) near the town of Lowman. The boulder, which appears to have slid down the hillside with other rocks and debris, is blocking one lane of the road at about milepost 26. ITD has not said when the boulder will be removed.

In addition to slides, ITD also warned of snow on the roadway further north in the Donnelly/Cascade area, and said drivers should watch out for large animals on the road.

Avalanches and rockslides have been commonplace throughout the central Idaho mountains in recent weeks. Sections of highways 21 and 75 in the Stanley are remain closed after avalanches blocked the roads last week.

For the latest on Idaho travel conditions, visit ITD's online road report, or call 1-888-432-7623.

Copyright 2016 KTVB