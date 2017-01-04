Landscaping plant blamed for elk deaths in Boise foothills

Bull Elk in Snow (Photo: jaypetersen / Thinkstock)

BOISE - Seven elk died after eating a poisonous plant in the Boise foothills near Table Rock, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said on Wednesday.

The plant - Japanese yew - is a commonly used for landscaping in yards.

Fish and Game officials say a local sportsman found the dead elk scattered over a hillside just below Table Rock Road. Officers initially thought they were dealing with a case of poaching, but after closer examination, realized it was something else.

"None of the elk had bullet wounds or other obvious signs of trauma," conservation officer Ben Cadwallader said in a statement. "They all appeared to be in great shape, with adequate fat reserves and solid bone marrow; we concluded that we were dealing with some sort of toxin instead."

Field necropsies and an analysis of the animals' stomach contents revealed that Japanese yew was the culprit.

A small handful of yew needles is enough to kill an adult elk, officials say. The plant is a common landscaping shrub, despite that fact that it is fatal to a variety of species, including elk, moose, horses, dogs, and even humans.

Japanese yew shrub (Photo: Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game)

The use of the plant on properties in the Boise foothills presents a problem for wildlife officials, who say big game animals often roam into lower elevations during the winter months.

Two source of the poisonous plant have already been located, but officers are continuing to look for more.

"What we do know is the plant quickly kills browsing elk," Cadwallader said. "So other sources might be nearby."

The department is urging all foothills homeowners to inventory their property and remove all Japanese yew that might be growing in their yard.

Officers say the problem was compounded by a foothills homeowner who put out hay to feed the heard of 200 elk wintering in the area.

"Despite the winter weather, these elk are in great physical shape and they have adequate forage," Cadwallader said. "The presence of hay only encourages these animals to stay in the immediate area which could lead to additional animals dying from ingesting Japanese Yew needles."

Japanese yew needles (Photo: Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game)

