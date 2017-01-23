Lake Stevens HS students witness history in DC

A group of teenagers from Lake Stevens High School are attending the inauguration in Washington D.C. to witness history and get a real life lesson in how our government works.

"It's going to be a once in a lifetime experience!" said Elizabeth Stanton, a senior in Darrick Hayman's AP Government class.

Hayman admits, he was taken aback by how emotional the students became after Donald Trump stunned the nation with his unexpected win.

"A lot of these kids didn't expect the election to turn out this way, and a few of them said I don’t know if I want to go," Hayman said. "I tell them, this is part of the process."

Anna Lundquist, a senior in Mr. Hayman's class, says the most important takeaway isn't who won, but the idea of a peaceful transition of power.

"It's super cool to see how our government works and us little small kids from Lake Stevens get to see how the big guys do it in Washington D.C.," she said.

