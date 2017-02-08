Lacey roofing business catches fire

LACEY, Wash. - A fire consumed much of the Madsen Roofing building in Lacey early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from Lacey and Olympia have the fire under control.

Martin Way is closed between Marvin Road and Hoh Street until crews clear the area.

North Thurston Public Schools posted an alert on Facebook warning parents about delays getting students to school due to the road closures.

LFD3, Olympia and East Olympia FD's on scene of a commercial structure fire in the 8600 Block of Martin Way. Fire now under control. pic.twitter.com/kI98O0fIL2 — Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) February 8, 2017

The fire's cause was not immediately known.

