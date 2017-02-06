Kuna family battles floodwaters as runoff continues

Kuna flooding (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE -- One Kuna family worked all day Monday to keep floodwaters pushed back as runoff turned the space around their home into a lake.

Justin Peterson said pumps and sandbags are working overtime to keep his parents' home on Cutting Horse Drive dry.

"We're just hoping that we can maybe keep this diverted away from the house, but there's a lot of snowmelt coming off that course up there," he said.

A combination of rain and snowmelt running off the Falcon Crest Golf Course across the street has more than overwhelmed a small irrigation ditch meant to keep the water flowing away from the house. By Monday afternoon, the water had seeped into the crawlspace of the home and was standing inches deep in the family's shop, driveway and yard.

People work to place sandbags around a flooded home in Kuna. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

Other houses on the street were built on higher ground, and appeared to have been spared the worst of the flooding.

"You could actually almost call this a little canyon coming from the golf course, and the river just runs right through it," Peterson said of his family's property.

He took the day off work to help pump out water and build up banks of sand around the home.

An employee at the Falcon Crest Golf Course said the water was overflowing a pond on the golf course ground and running under Cloverdale Road into the neighborhood across the street. He said the course owners are working with the Ada County Highway District to curtail the flooding.

In the meantime, Peterson said, a lot of people have pitched in to help his family reroute the water. He said he was hoping to have it under control by evening.

"We've got some more resources coming, and hopefully we can get more of a handle on this by this evening because it's supposed to snow tonight and then it's supposed to keep raining all week, so it's just going to keep on coming," he said.

