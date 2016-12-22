Wanted shooting suspect arrested in Post Falls

Chad Tipton (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – Post Falls Police arrested a man Thursday who they said was wanted in connection to a shooting on December 15.

Officials said around 4:20 p.m. they located Chad Tipton in the area of Empire Center Blvd and West Seltice Way. They said Tipton tried to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody. He was later booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated assault, battery, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting/obstructing.

Authorities said Tipton was involved in a shooting on East Jenny Lane in Coeur d’Alene on December 15. The victim was interviewed at Kootenai Health and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

KREM