Spokane woman arrested for drugs has lengthy criminal history

Ashley Allen, 25 (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – Two Kootenai County Sheriff Deputies arrested a Spokane woman for possession of methamphetamine early Saturday morning in Post Falls.

After a traffic stop around 5:00 a.m., deputies said they approached the car and saw the driver, Ashley M. Allen, 25, hiding drug paraphernalia.

Allen was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia, concealing evidence, and introduction contraband into jail after more drugs were located hidden on her person inside the jail.

Allen has been booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building 18 previous times for trafficking methamphetamine, probation violations, burglary, and theft.

KREM