Some workers brave the freezing temperatures

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- The Inland Northwest will see very cold temperatures this week.

Folks who work outside are struggling to keep warm, including the guys working on the historic carousel in Coeur d’Alene.

The staff is working on the building that will house the historic carousel next to Memorial Field.

“It’s been pretty cold ouside,” explained Parker Rohrs, one of the workers on the site. “Lots of problems with our hands.”

The crews have gotten a few portable heaters to try to stay warm.

In addition to the heaters and layers of clothing, workflow is determined by the colder temperatures.

“About every 15 minutes we go inside and take a quick little break, warm our hands,” explained Rohrs.

He said the company they are working for has been taking care of them and encouraging breaks.

“As long as you stay moving, you stay warm,” Rohrs said. “As soon as you stop, you start freezing, you get cold.”

If the temperatures drop to the single digits, the work stops. That happened last month with a cold snap, but for now the work continues.

“I’m just excited to get home, take my boots off and warm up,” laughed Rohrs. “Take a hot bath.”

