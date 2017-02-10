COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The second suspect in the Bo Kirk murder is expected to face charges.

The Kootenai County Prosecutor said Justin Booth will likely face charges but they are not providing any information on when those charges will come.

David Hutto was accused of kidnapping and shooting Bo Kirk in October 2016. Hutto took a plea deal February 2, changed his pleas to guilty and avoided the death penalty.

Kirk, a well-liked father and X-Ray technician did not return home from work on October 22. Kirk’s pickup was later found torched and there was security footage from an ATM of someone using his debit cards. Finally, Kirk’s body was found near the Hayden Creek shooting pit.

Hutto was arrested and charged with kidnapping and fatally shooting Kirk. Prosecutors called it an act of road rage. For his crimes, court transcripts show that prosecutors had sought the death penalty in Hutto’s case.

Hutto entered what is called an Alford plea to the first degree murder charge. This means he technically did not admit to killing Kirk, but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him at trial.

According to court transcripts, Hutto said on that he was being treated for mental health issues, but still had a clear mind and changed his plea voluntarily.

Hutto will be sentenced in April 10.

