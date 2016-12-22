Post Falls Police search for 16-year-old runaway

Jonna Houck, 16 (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – Post Falls police said Thursday they are searching for a 16-year-old runaway.

Officials said Jonna Michelle Houck was last seen on December 19 at 10 a.m. in Post Falls.

Houck is 5’7”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, light blue jean pants, and light brown knee high boots.

Authorities said she has connections in the Spokane area.

If you know her location, contact the Post Falls Police at 208-773-3517 or contact your local law enforcement.

KREM