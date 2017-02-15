Post Falls PD searching for 17-year-old runaway

Post Falls PD is searching for missing teen Samantha Arnold.

POST FALLS, Idaho --- Post Falls Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old.

PFPD said Samantha Arnold, 17, likely ran away with an adult male in a red Ford Focus. She was last seen on Feb. 13 in Post falls.

She is white, has brown hair and hazel eyes, is 5’6” and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Chapman at bchapman@postfallspolice.com or 208-773-3517.

