Post Falls PD asks for help identifying suspects

Staff , KREM 2:14 PM. PST February 08, 2017

POST FALLS, Idaho – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying three men who are believed to be suspects in a crime.

Witnesses told Post Falls Police the suspects were driving in a dark colored, hatchback style car with a cargo rack on top. The car had Oregon license plates.

If you have any information or tips you’re asked to contact Officer Roberg at troberg@postfallspolice.com or 208-773-3517 and reference case 17PF03074.   

