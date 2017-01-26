Post Falls family says officer kept her cool while delivering baby

POST FALLS, Idaho – The family of a baby who was delivered by a Post Falls police officer is speaking out about their experience.

With his wife screaming as she went into labor, it's hard to believe Tim Ost was able to keep his cool.

"I didn't have time to get emotional even though I was inside. It just happened so fast," said Ost.

Genevieve Ost was born in just minutes after officer Makayla Desjarlais walked through their front door. With their other two children in the room, it was a lot to take in.

"She kept it together for me. She didn't show panic or fear," Ost explained.

Ost said he wouldn't have known what to do if officer Desjarlais didn't show up and dispatch didn't talk them through the process. He is just grateful his little girl made it through this safely.

"They did a great job. It meant a lot to me and my little baby," said the new dad.

So now the only question is what's next for the Ost family.

"Only the good Lord knows that. I don't think anything can top this," said Ost. "Maybe twins."

KREM